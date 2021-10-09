Work ongoing near the Newhaven terminus of the line. Picture: Trams To Newhaven

This phase, which will see road works put in place between London Road to York Place, is expected to last 11 months, while the entire project is estimated to finish by Spring 2023.

A site will be constructed this weekend, which will move the London Road roundabout.

A temporary pedestrian crossing will be placed across from the Playhouse Theatre, although this may have to be moved at some point during the works.

The project will connect Leith to Newhaven, with a 8-stop route run by Edinburgh Trams.

Construction began on the Trams to Newhaven project in 2019. In August, project chiefs warned that construction on Trams to Newhaven could be slowed by a nationwide shortage of concrete and other materials.

During the first of three phases, one lane of traffic will continue to run northbound from York Place, with access to London Road via a right-hand turn. Vehicles will be able to travel southbound from Leith Walk, and can turn left to London Road or travel on straight on past Greenside Place.

However, during the first phase, there will be no right turn northbound onto Leith Walk for traffic travelling from London Road. Vehicles can access by travelling round the construction site on Picardy Place and back towards Leith Walk.

More information on traffic management arrangements for the second and third phases can be found on the City of Edinburgh Council website.

Work is forging ahead on the trams to Newhaven extension