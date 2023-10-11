The Boeing 737-800 took off from Edinburgh airport on Wednesday morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A passenger flight to Edinburgh to Palma De Mallorca has been forced to perform an emergency landing in Manchester.

Accoriding to www.aviationsourcenews.com, flight data shows that the Jet2 aircraft departed Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday morning at 6.42am, and after proceeding normally, declared the emergency at 7:04am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aircraft, an 18-year old Boeing 737-800, was passing northern England when it then initiated the unscheduled diversion to nearby Manchester Airport, where it landed safely.