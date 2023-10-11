News you can trust since 1873
The Boeing 737-800 took off from Edinburgh airport on Wednesday morning
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:09 BST
A passenger flight to Edinburgh to Palma De Mallorca has been forced to perform an emergency landing in Manchester.

Accoriding to www.aviationsourcenews.com, flight data shows that the Jet2 aircraft departed Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday morning at 6.42am, and after proceeding normally, declared the emergency at 7:04am.

The aircraft, an 18-year old Boeing 737-800, was passing northern England when it then initiated the unscheduled diversion to nearby Manchester Airport, where it landed safely.

The nature of the emergency is not yet known. Jet2 have been approached for comment. More to follow.

