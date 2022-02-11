New Norwegian airline Flyr will land at Edinburgh Airport in April as it operates a route between Edinburgh and Oslo.

The route between the capital cities will operate up to three times a week with the first flight departing on April 8 2022. It will be a year-round service.

Flyr only began flying last year and this will be the airline’s first UK route.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s great to see a new airline like Flyr choosing Edinburgh for its first Scottish route – it really demonstrates the strength of the market and the desire to come and experience what our fantastic capital city and country has to offer.

“As part of our recovery plans it’s important that we work to both retain and grow connectivity to and from Scotland as we know there is a pent-up demand for travel, be it reuniting with families and friends or forging business links.”

Last month, it was announced Edinburgh is set to get more flights coming from Ireland.

Belfast Airlines agreed a deal to take over the Aer Lingus Regional operation, and will run extra flights throughout the UK, including at Edinburgh Airport

The regional network operator Emerald Airlines plans to open a Belfast City Airport base this year – meaning more flights to Edinburgh from the location.

Conor McCarthy, Emerald’s chief executive, said: “We are in advanced talks with British Airways and Aer Lingus regarding code sharing and other co-operation so we can maintain the continuity and benefits of the current services offered by both airlines at Belfast City Airport.”

