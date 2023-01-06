An East Lothian village has been named among the country’s poshest places to live and is one of only four Scottish locations featured on the list.

Research carried out by Savills, for The Telegraph, has uncovered the UK’s poshest villages, with factors such as the highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, how connected they are via transport links and their ‘chocolate box’ appeal having been taken into consideration. The list includes 54 villages that were deemed “most desirable” in terms of cost and the lifestyle they offer.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure.”

A Lothian village has been named among the UK's poshest and most desirable

Gullane in East Lothian was among the villages featured on the list. The village, which sits along the Firth of Forth and just five miles from North Berwick, is known to be a very pretty place to both live and visit, with plenty on offer in terms of amenities.

Not only is it a well-known golf resort, home to the famous Muirfield as well as other courses, but it also has the award-winning Gullane Bents beach, which has been named as one of the most popular in Scotland. It is also home to a ruined castle, the Myreton Motor Museum and the National Museum of Flight as well as various galleries, shops and restaurants.

The average house price in Gullane is £356,615. The other Scottish villages included on the list of the poshest villages are Elie in Fife, Strathtay in Perthshire and Killearn, located between Glasgow and Stirling.

List of 54 poshest villages in Britain and the average house price

Gullane is home to Muirfield and other golf clubs

Bedfordshire - Studham - £700,494

Berkshire - Sunningdale - £1,101,285

Buckinghamshire - Turville - £1,463,240

Cambridgeshire - Hemingford Abbots - £829,437

Gullane has been named one of the poshest villages in the UK and is one of only four in Scotland featured on the list

Cheshire - The Alderleys - £1,268,175

Clwd - Rowen - £363,214

Cornwall - Rock - £1,080,534

County Durham - Brancepeth - £390,238

Gullane is known for being a pretty village with an award-winning beach, golf resort and museums.

Cumbria - Hawkshead - £460,001

Denbighshire - Llanarmon-yn-lal - £290,118

Derbyshire - Edensor - £670,644

Devon - South Pool - £999,000

Dorset - Studland - £972,831

East Lothian - Gullane - £356,615

East Riding of Yorkshire - Sutton upon Derwent - £409,071

East Sussex - Kingston-near-Lewes - £792,339

Essex - Ramsden Bellhouse - £1,017,722

Fife - Elie - £349,951

Gloucestershire - Bourton-on-the-hill - £799,348

Greater Manchester - Haigh - £257,020

Hampshire - Beaulieu - £1,524,287

Herefordshire - Bosbury - £452,954

Hertfordshire - Little Gaddesden - £1,333,501

Isle of Wight - Fishbourne - £509,356

Kent - Ightham - £836,260

Lancashire - Great Eccleston - £430,630

Leicestershire - Newtown Linford - £692,157

Lincolnshire - Uffington - £467,548

Merseyside - Hightown - £299,304

Monmouthshire - Shirenewton - £474,775

Norfolk - Burnham Market - £826,770

North Yorkshire - Kirkby Overblow - £698,656

Northamptonshire - Church with Chapel Brampton - £681,450

Northumberland - Warkworth - £289,459

Nottinghamshire - Colston Bassett - £786,955

Oxfordshire - Harpsden - £1,307,182

Pembrokeshire - Newgale and Roch - £219,555

Perthshire - Strathtay - £287,476

Rutland - Burley - £737,762

Shropshire - Cound - £454,587

Somerset - Wellow - £954,993

South Yorkshire - Cawthorne - £512,288

Staffordshire - Shenstone - £575,613

Stirling and Galkirk - Killearn - £315,927

Suffolk - Walberswick - £832,131

Surrey - Shackleford - £1,161,183

Tyne & Wear, Dinnington, £210,671

Warwickshire - Whichford - £901,115

West Glamorgan - Oxwich - £309,519

West Midlands - Barston - £571,202

West Sussex - The Lurgashall, Lodsworth and Lickfold Triangle - £1,055,250

West Yorkshire - Scarcroft - £630,325

Wiltshire - Avebury - £422,413

