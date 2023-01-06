Poshest villages in Scotland according to leading estate agent - including one in East Lothian
An East Lothian village has been named among the country’s poshest places to live and is one of only four Scottish locations featured on the list.
Research carried out by Savills, for The Telegraph, has uncovered the UK’s poshest villages, with factors such as the highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, how connected they are via transport links and their ‘chocolate box’ appeal having been taken into consideration. The list includes 54 villages that were deemed “most desirable” in terms of cost and the lifestyle they offer.
Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure.”
Gullane in East Lothian was among the villages featured on the list. The village, which sits along the Firth of Forth and just five miles from North Berwick, is known to be a very pretty place to both live and visit, with plenty on offer in terms of amenities.
Not only is it a well-known golf resort, home to the famous Muirfield as well as other courses, but it also has the award-winning Gullane Bents beach, which has been named as one of the most popular in Scotland. It is also home to a ruined castle, the Myreton Motor Museum and the National Museum of Flight as well as various galleries, shops and restaurants.
The average house price in Gullane is £356,615. The other Scottish villages included on the list of the poshest villages are Elie in Fife, Strathtay in Perthshire and Killearn, located between Glasgow and Stirling.
List of 54 poshest villages in Britain and the average house price
Bedfordshire - Studham - £700,494
Berkshire - Sunningdale - £1,101,285
Buckinghamshire - Turville - £1,463,240
Cambridgeshire - Hemingford Abbots - £829,437
Cheshire - The Alderleys - £1,268,175
Clwd - Rowen - £363,214
Cornwall - Rock - £1,080,534
County Durham - Brancepeth - £390,238
Cumbria - Hawkshead - £460,001
Denbighshire - Llanarmon-yn-lal - £290,118
Derbyshire - Edensor - £670,644
Devon - South Pool - £999,000
Dorset - Studland - £972,831
East Lothian - Gullane - £356,615
East Riding of Yorkshire - Sutton upon Derwent - £409,071
East Sussex - Kingston-near-Lewes - £792,339
Essex - Ramsden Bellhouse - £1,017,722
Fife - Elie - £349,951
Gloucestershire - Bourton-on-the-hill - £799,348
Greater Manchester - Haigh - £257,020
Hampshire - Beaulieu - £1,524,287
Herefordshire - Bosbury - £452,954
Hertfordshire - Little Gaddesden - £1,333,501
Isle of Wight - Fishbourne - £509,356
Kent - Ightham - £836,260
Lancashire - Great Eccleston - £430,630
Leicestershire - Newtown Linford - £692,157
Lincolnshire - Uffington - £467,548
Merseyside - Hightown - £299,304
Monmouthshire - Shirenewton - £474,775
Norfolk - Burnham Market - £826,770
North Yorkshire - Kirkby Overblow - £698,656
Northamptonshire - Church with Chapel Brampton - £681,450
Northumberland - Warkworth - £289,459
Nottinghamshire - Colston Bassett - £786,955
Oxfordshire - Harpsden - £1,307,182
Pembrokeshire - Newgale and Roch - £219,555
Perthshire - Strathtay - £287,476
Rutland - Burley - £737,762
Shropshire - Cound - £454,587
Somerset - Wellow - £954,993
South Yorkshire - Cawthorne - £512,288
Staffordshire - Shenstone - £575,613
Stirling and Galkirk - Killearn - £315,927
Suffolk - Walberswick - £832,131
Surrey - Shackleford - £1,161,183
Tyne & Wear, Dinnington, £210,671
Warwickshire - Whichford - £901,115
West Glamorgan - Oxwich - £309,519
West Midlands - Barston - £571,202
West Sussex - The Lurgashall, Lodsworth and Lickfold Triangle - £1,055,250
West Yorkshire - Scarcroft - £630,325
Wiltshire - Avebury - £422,413
Worcestershire - Ombersley - £435,943