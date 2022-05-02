The long haul Sydney-London flight will take roughly 20 hours, making it one of the world’s longest. Qantas already provides a direct 17-hour flight between London and Perth.

The airline’s chief executive Alan Joyce called it “the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance”.

“The A350 and Project Sunrise will make any city just one flight away from Australia,” he said.

A Quantas plane: Passengers will be able to fly non-stop to London and major US cities

Mr Joyce added that the new aircrafts would “reduce emissions by at least 15% if running on fossil fuels, and significantly better when run on sustainable aviation fuel”.