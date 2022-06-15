ScotRail to cancel 90% of trains and run only five routes during three days of signallers' strikes

The walkouts on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25 by Network Rail staff including signallers and workers from 13 train operators based south of the Border will also see Caledonian Sleeper services cancelled from Monday to Friday.

Limited cross-Border services would see the last LNER Edinburgh-London train departing at 12.30pm, while Avanti West Coast services between Glasgow and London will also be curtailed.

TransPennine Express has cancelled its west coast cross-Border services and fellow Anglo-Scottish operators CrossCountry and Lumo are also due to be affected.

Passengers across the country will be affected by the strike action

ScotRail also warned passengers of “significant disruption” both on the strike days and the days after them.

The strikes by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members is over pay and threatened redundancies.

ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper staff are not involved but its services will be truncated because of signallers taking part in the action.

ScotRail said it would only be able to run some 180 of the 1,456 trains in its temporary timetable, which has been reduced by a third as part of a separate pay dispute with its train drivers.

They will operate only on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line via Falkirk High, a secondary line between the cities via Shotts, Edinburgh-Bathgate, and Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall and Lanark.

Two trains an hour will run on each route, apart from only one an hour on the Shotts line, with timetables due to be published by Friday.

Services will be limited to between 7.30am and 6.30pm, but ScotRail warned passengers that last trains would depart “well before” then.

ScotRail said services would also be disrupted on the days after the strikes due to signal boxes re-opening at different times.

It said: “While large signalling centres in the Central Belt will be able to operate from 7.15am, this will not be the case at signal boxes elsewhere and it may well be later in the day before many routes are able to operate as normal.”

Meantime, ScotRail’s full timetable may not now be restored until around July 21 after train drivers’ union Aslef on Wednesday ordered an improved 5 per cent pay offer to be put to members in a ballot, recommending approval, which is due to be completed on 11 July.

The operator has said it would take up to ten days after resolution of the dispute to fully restore services, which have been cut by one third, and by half on Sundays.

ScotRail was due to resume talks with the RMT over the pay offer on Wednesday.

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: “It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers.

“Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

"Customers should expect significant disruption to services next week, including on the days between strike action.

“On the five routes where we are able to operate a very limited service on strike days, we’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to.”

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “We understand the disruption this strike will cause and apologise to passengers for the impact on their journeys.

“We are continuing talks with our trade unions to seek a compromise that would avoid this damaging strike action.

“Our industry has been deeply affected by the pandemic, with passenger numbers still at only 75 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

"We must modernise to put our railway on a sound financial footing for the future and reduce the burden on taxpayers.”

Network Rail said only about 4,500 passenger services were expected to operate across Britain during the strikes compared with 20,000 normally.

It said no trains would run to places such as Penzance in Cornwall, Bournemouth in Dorset, Swansea in South Wales, Holyhead in North Wales, Chester in Cheshire and Blackpool, Lancashire.

Steve Montgomery, who chairs industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: “These strikes will affect the millions of people who use the train each day, including key workers, students with exams, those who cannot work from home, holidaymakers and those attending important business and leisure events.