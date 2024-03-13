Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 10 friendliest cities in the UK have been named – and Edinburgh is the only Scottish entry on the list.

The research, by train company LNER, analysed data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the personal well-being of residents, and TripAdvisor's data on the level of hospitality in the 50 biggest towns and cities in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This data was then weighted against the population and calculated to give each city a score out of 100.

The 10 friendliest cities in the UK have been named – and Edinburgh is the only Scottish entry on the list. Photo: Pixabay

Coming in at No.1 to be named the UK’s friendliest city is Blackpool (79.9/100), followed by Brighton (75.0/100), York (71.4/100) and Newcastle upon Tyne (70.4/100).

Edinburgh takes 5th spot on the list, scoring 69.5/100. Being the most populated city among the top ten, Scotland’s capital boasts an impressive hospitality rate, with a ratio of 61.1 five-star rated hotels and restaurants per 100,000 people.

Auld Reekie also ranks 4th in the life satisfaction metric (scoring 76.9/100); and ranks 6th for people feeling that things done in life are worthwhile (scoring 78.8/100).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 6th spot overall is Bath (68.8/100), with Chester (68.6/100), St Albans (68.2/100), Colchester and (68.1/100) Chelmsford (67.7/100) completing the Top 10.

Claire Ansley, Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: “Apart from culture, attractions, and surroundings, one of the most important factors when choosing a destination to visit is the hospitality of its people.”

“From striking up conversations in a local pub to receiving an act of kindness from strangers, visiting somewhere where locals are welcoming and affable can make a huge difference in your travel experience.”