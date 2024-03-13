The 10 friendliest cities in the UK: Here's where Edinburgh ranks on list of the UK's friendliest cities

Blackpool is the friendliest city in the UK according to new reseach – but where does Edinburgh rank on list?
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Mar 2024, 09:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 10 friendliest cities in the UK have been named – and Edinburgh is the only Scottish entry on the list.

The research, by train company LNER, analysed data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the personal well-being of residents, and TripAdvisor's data on the level of hospitality in the 50 biggest towns and cities in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This data was then weighted against the population and calculated to give each city a score out of 100.

The 10 friendliest cities in the UK have been named – and Edinburgh is the only Scottish entry on the list. Photo: PixabayThe 10 friendliest cities in the UK have been named – and Edinburgh is the only Scottish entry on the list. Photo: Pixabay
The 10 friendliest cities in the UK have been named – and Edinburgh is the only Scottish entry on the list. Photo: Pixabay

Coming in at No.1 to be named the UK’s friendliest city is Blackpool (79.9/100), followed by Brighton (75.0/100), York (71.4/100) and Newcastle upon Tyne (70.4/100).

Edinburgh takes 5th spot on the list, scoring 69.5/100. Being the most populated city among the top ten, Scotland’s capital boasts an impressive hospitality rate, with a ratio of 61.1 five-star rated hotels and restaurants per 100,000 people.

Auld Reekie also ranks 4th in the life satisfaction metric (scoring 76.9/100); and ranks 6th for people feeling that things done in life are worthwhile (scoring 78.8/100).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 6th spot overall is Bath (68.8/100), with Chester (68.6/100), St Albans (68.2/100), Colchester and (68.1/100) Chelmsford (67.7/100) completing the Top 10.

Claire Ansley, Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: “Apart from culture, attractions, and surroundings, one of the most important factors when choosing a destination to visit is the hospitality of its people.”

“From striking up conversations in a local pub to receiving an act of kindness from strangers, visiting somewhere where locals are welcoming and affable can make a huge difference in your travel experience.”

“Whether you’re looking for a solo city break or family vacation, our research reveals the friendliest destinations in the UK, where visitors will receive an especially warm welcome as they make memories and enjoy their travel experiences."

Related topics:BlackpoolEdinburghLNEROffice for National StatisticsTripAdvisorYork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice