The 10 friendliest cities in the UK: Here's where Edinburgh ranks on list of the UK's friendliest cities
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 10 friendliest cities in the UK have been named – and Edinburgh is the only Scottish entry on the list.
The research, by train company LNER, analysed data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the personal well-being of residents, and TripAdvisor's data on the level of hospitality in the 50 biggest towns and cities in the UK.
This data was then weighted against the population and calculated to give each city a score out of 100.
Coming in at No.1 to be named the UK’s friendliest city is Blackpool (79.9/100), followed by Brighton (75.0/100), York (71.4/100) and Newcastle upon Tyne (70.4/100).
Edinburgh takes 5th spot on the list, scoring 69.5/100. Being the most populated city among the top ten, Scotland’s capital boasts an impressive hospitality rate, with a ratio of 61.1 five-star rated hotels and restaurants per 100,000 people.
Auld Reekie also ranks 4th in the life satisfaction metric (scoring 76.9/100); and ranks 6th for people feeling that things done in life are worthwhile (scoring 78.8/100).
In 6th spot overall is Bath (68.8/100), with Chester (68.6/100), St Albans (68.2/100), Colchester and (68.1/100) Chelmsford (67.7/100) completing the Top 10.
Claire Ansley, Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: “Apart from culture, attractions, and surroundings, one of the most important factors when choosing a destination to visit is the hospitality of its people.”
“From striking up conversations in a local pub to receiving an act of kindness from strangers, visiting somewhere where locals are welcoming and affable can make a huge difference in your travel experience.”
“Whether you’re looking for a solo city break or family vacation, our research reveals the friendliest destinations in the UK, where visitors will receive an especially warm welcome as they make memories and enjoy their travel experiences."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.