Some of the UK's best hotels, according to Tripadvior reviews.

These are the 11 best hotels in the UK according to the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2022 - including two Scottish retreats

The world’s biggest online travel platform has been crunching the numbers when it comes to reviews and star ratings to come up with the best of the best for global tourism.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:47 pm

The Travellers’ Choice award was established in 2002, and is the highest honour TripAdvisor can bestow on a business, attraction, experience, city or country.

Based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers, this annual awards recognises the very best tourism establishments in terms of service, quality, customer satisfaction and more, across a range of categories.

From the best travel experience and amusement parks, to the finest beaches and trendiest city breaks, it’s a guide to everything that should top travellers’ wishlists in the year to come.

Of course, wherever you go you are going to need somewhere to stay – so the highest rated hotels in Britain will be of interest to many.

Here are the hotels that made the top 11 at the awards and what reviewers had to say about them, including two places to stay in Scotland.

Read more:

A food and shopping-inspired staycation with rock star vibes in Carnaby and Soho

Why Athens beats Berlin and Barcelona as Europe’s hippest city break – Scotland on Sunday Travel - Scotland on Sunday Travel

1. London: The Resident Covent Garden

"Excellent little hotel with great location.”

Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

2. Pitlochry: The Green Park Hotel

"We thoroughly enjoyed our stay. The staff were great and the quality lacked for nothing."

Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

3. London: Royal Lancaster

"The Royal Lancaster really know how to look after guests with their customer service being second to none."

Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

4. The Lodge on Loch Goil

"It was the most amazing place and every detail was thought of."

Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
TripAdvisorBarcelonaEuropeBerlin
Next Page
Page 1 of 3