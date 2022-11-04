The World Luxury Awards has announced its winners for 2022 – and two Edinburgh hotels are celebrating after taking home major honours.

In total, 27 spas, restaurants and hotels around the UK received the recognition for being among the best in the hospitality industry.

The 2022 winners from Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland were competing with some of the best holiday destinations in the world – including Thailand, South Africa, Australia and Greece.

The World Luxury Awards has announced its winners for 2022 – and two Edinburgh hotels are celebrating after taking home major honours.

These winners have distinguished themselves in the delivery of their services, whether it be the most luxurious hotel stays, the most relaxing garden spas, or the pinnacle of fine dining cuisine.

The winners of the award are selected after being evaluated on the basis of quality, innovation, and service according to criteria established by an expert panel consisting of independent consultants from all over the world. The award results are based on the votes cast by guests and major players in the industry.

Intercontinental Edinburgh The George received the Luxury Cultural Hotel award, while Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh The Caledonian scooped the Luxury Historical Hotel award.

Another Scottish success story was Stobo Castle Health Spa, Peebles, who were took the Luxury Romantic Destination Spa accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is the full list of World Luxury Awards 2022 UK winners.

World Luxury Spa Awards 2022 winners

Espa Life at Corinthia London (Luxury City Hotel Spa)

Pan Pacific London Wellbeing Floor and Spa (Luxury New Hotel Spa)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solent Hotel & Spa, Fareham (Best Spa Manager)

Cottons Hotel & Spa, Knutsford (Luxury Wellness Spa)

Solent Hotel & Spa, Portsmouth (Luxury Health & Fitness Spa)

Stobo Castle Health Spa, Peebles, Scotland (Luxury Romantic Destination Spa)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thai Square Spa, London (Luxury Oriental Spa)

The Spa at Garden, Cheshire (Luxury Garden Spa)

The Spa at Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland (Luxury Golf Resort Spa)

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds (Luxury Boutique Spa)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titanic Spa, Huddersfield (Luxury Eco Spa)

World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 winners

Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland (Luxury Spa Resort)

Hilton London Bankside (Luxury City Hotel)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hotel Gotham, Manchester (Luxury City Hotel)

Intercontinental Edinburgh The George (Luxury Cultural Hotel)

London Hilton On Park Lane (Luxury Banquet/Event Hotel)

Pan Pacific London (Luxury New Hotel)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds (Luxury Hotel)

Town Hall Hotel, London (Best General Manager)

Town Hall Hotel, London (Luxury Boutique Hotel)

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh The Caledonian (Luxury Historical Hotel)

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2022 winners

Curious Kitchen at Aztec Hotel & Spa, Bristol (Luxury Hotel Restaurant)

Fyr Grill Restaurant at North Lakes Hotel & Spa, Penrith (Luxury Grill)

Straits Kitchen at Pan Pacific London (Asian Cuisine)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thai Square Trafalgar Square, London (Authentic Cuisine)

The River Room At Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland (Best Head Chef)