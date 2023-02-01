Travelodge has announced that 65 of its hotels have received a luxury update, confirming the first phase has been completed over the last 36 weeks. Among the locations chosen to be upgraded are not one, but two Edinburgh destinations.

Some changes that may be noticed amid the new design include carpets made from recycled fishing nets and plastic bottles, low energy lighting installed throughout the hotel with motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps in the en-suite bathrooms. Other new features include spacious desks and desk chairs, blackout curtains and complimentary tea or coffee facilities.

Karen Broughton, Travelodge chief sales & marketing officer said: “We are delighted to have upgraded 65 of our Travelodge hotels across the UK to our new budget-luxe design in just 36 weeks. This refit is our most radical transformation to date and is a complete overhaul of the existing design. Our in-house refit team have been working around the clock during the last nine months and have literally upgraded around two Travelodge hotels per week, which is no mean feat.

“The first phase of our budget-luxe hotel upgrade programme has been a huge success and with our three new-build budget-luxe hotels, the new concept has been well received by our business and leisure customers. With more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches like our budget-luxe concept really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.

“ It is our intention to upgrade all of our hotel portfolio to the new budget-luxe format. In addition, all new build Travelodge hotels will also feature our budget-luxe design. We will be launching the next phase of our budget luxe hotel upgrade this spring.”

So, which locations in Edinburgh will be getting the luxurious upgrade? Here’s everything you need to know, including how to book your stay.

Which Travelodge Hotels in Edinburgh will be upgraded?

Two locations in Edinburgh have been given the luxury upgrade. They are the following:

Edinburgh Central Queen Street

Edinburgh Central Rose Street

Travelodge. Photo: Ben Stansall/Getty Images.

How to book rooms at Travelodge

Bookings at Travelodge Hotels can be made through the official website . Here, prices and availability for each of the chain’s hotels around the UK, can be found.

Full list of Travelodge Hotels included in the upgrade

Scotland

Fort William

Edinburgh Central Queen Street

Edinburgh Central Rose Street

Wales

Swansea Central

Cardiff Whitchurch

Pictured is a new ‘budget-luxe’ Travelodge reception area.

England