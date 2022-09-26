Tripadvisor Awards 2022: Glasgow restaurant dishing up ‘novel and delicious’ food crowned one of UK’s best for fine dining
The plush restaurant boasts a multi-course menu inspired by the city’s artisan producers, foragers and farmers
A Glasgow restaurant has today been named one the best restaurants for fine dining in the UK according to Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform.
The Gannet in Finnieston scooped seventh place in the Top 10 UK Fine Dining Restaurants category at the Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022.
The Argyle Street restaurant has become a staple in the fabric of the Glasgow food scene thanks to its seasonally changing multi-course menu inspired by the city’s artisan producers, foragers and farmers.
The Gannet boasts a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor, with customers praising the restaurant for its ‘novel and delicious’ food, ‘chilled’ atmosphere and ‘beautifully stylish’ decor.
Lauren Murphy, vice president and GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor, said: “Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers.
“It’s frequenting their favourite neighbourhood eatery and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on holiday.
“More than half of consumers in a recent survey told us that food is the most exciting component of their trip.”
Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards - restaurant awards results in full
Top 10 Everyday Eats Restaurants in the UK
- Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, Edinburgh
- Simla Restaurant, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
- Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Bonoo Indian Tapas, London
- La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- The Laundrette, Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Harvey’s Bar/Kitchen, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
- Teppanyaki Chinatown, Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Greek Taverna Bold Street, Liverpool, Merseyside
- Baqueano, Brighton, East Sussex
Top 10 Date Night Restaurants in the UK
- Salamander Restaurant, Mevagissey, Cornwall
- Jackson’s Bistro, Bowness on Windermere, Cumbria
- Ditto Restaurant, Whitby, North Yorkshire
- Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Padstow, Cornwall
- Kysty Ambleside, Ambleside, Cumbria
- Antidote, Ilfracombe, Devon
- One Fish Street, St Ives, Cornwall
- The Jumble Room, Grasmere, Cumbria
- The Bank Restaurant, Barmouth, North Wales
- The Kitchen, Polperro, Cornwall
Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the UK
- The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside, Cumbria
- Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Padstow, Cornwall
- Hide and Fox, Hythe, Kent
- Frog by Adam Handling, London
- The Olive Tree, Bath, Somerset
- Galvin La Chapelle, London
- The Gannet, Glasgow
- The Mahal, Cheltenham, Cotswolds
- Dean Banks at the Pompadour, Edinburgh
- Gem42, Newport, South Wales
Top 10 Hidden Gems in the UK
- La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- MUSE Brasserie, Cheltenham, Cotswolds
- Taste Vietnam, Coventry, West Midlands
- The Herd Steak Restaurant, Bath, Somerset
- Buongiorno, York, North Yorkshire
- Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Spasso, London
- Myra’s Kaiseki, Dorchester, Dorset
- Himalayan Restaurant Belfast, Belfast
- Corarima, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
Top 10 Picture-Perfect Restaurants in the World
- Sunset Monalisa - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- KOMA Singapore- Singapore
- 7 Thalasses - Rethymnon
- La Yola Restaurant - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- The Flying Fishbone - Savaneta, Aruba
- Porfirio’s Cancún - Cancun, Mexico
- Koral Restaurant - Nusa Dua, Indonesia
- Tomo - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Adamo ed Eva by Eden Roc - Positano, Italy
- Man Wah - Hong Kong, China