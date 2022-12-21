Wagatha Christie: How to watch Channel 4 Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, full cast, who plays Wayne Rooney?
Months after the infamous Wagatha Christie case, Channel 4 are premiering a documentary drama called Wayne Rooney & Rebekah Vardy
As 2022 draws to a close, one moment that will forever be etched in our memories is the Wagatha Christie court battle between two footballers’ wives. The story of Rebekah Vardy’s libel case against Coleen Rooney is hard to forget but Channel 4 is set to remind you with its brand new docu-drama series airing tonight (December 21).
The television adaptation of the case takes the court transcripts and offers a deep dive into the trial which ended in July. The show will be split up into two 45 minute episodes airing on consecutive nights.
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama is written by Oonagh Kearney & Chris Atkin and features a star studded cast including Michael Sheen as Rooney’s defence barrister David Sherbourne. It will primarily focus on how the trial impacted the women and how the judge ruled in favour of Coleen.
Here’s everything you need to know about Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, when it’s airing on Channel 4 and who plays who.
What is Channel 4’s Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama about?
The official Channel 4 synopsis states that the series: “recreates the high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case that followed, a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press.”
What is Wagatha Christie?
The Wagatha Christie line came about following Coleen Rooney’s detective-like Instagram post as she attempted to get to the bottom of who had been selling secret stories to the sun about her. Rooney set up an Instagram account to have restricted access on who could see what she posted.
The false stories she posted made their way to the press, leading to Coleen Rooney accusing Rebekah Vardy of selling her information to the media. It coined the now immortal line “It’s… Rebekah Vardy!”
Who plays Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?
Manchester United legend and husband to Coleen, will be played by Welsh actor Dion Lloyd, best known for his role in Pride (2014) and The Light in the Hall (2022). Meanwhile, Natalia Tena plays Rebekah Vardy - the wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy.
Tena starred as Tonks in Harry Potter and as Osha in Game of Thrones. BAFTA award winning actor Chanel Cresswell (This is England) will portray Coleen Rooney.
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama entire cast list
- Michael Sheen - David Sherborne
- Natalia Tena - Rebekah Vardy
- Chanel Cresswell - Coleen Rooney
- Simon Coury - Hugh Tomlinson
- Dion Lloyd - Wayne Rooney
- Kim Vithana - Harpreet Robertson
- Georgiana Neilson-Toy - Mrs. Justice Steyn
- Márton Nagyszokolyai - Jamie Vardy
- Ildikó Hidasi - Caroline Watt
- Bence Benko - Ben Hamer
- Ildikó Ferencz - Charlotte Harris
- Eszter Oravecz - Dr. Rosa Malley
- Csenger Márczis - Jamie Hurworth
- Dávid Rezso Pásztor - Paul Lunt
- Judit Dósa - Court Usher
- Lindokuhle Justice Khanyile - Court Associate
- Ágota Dunai - Journalist
- Wayne Brett - Jamie Vardy’s Rep
How to watch Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama
Despite being launched at Christmas, this docu-drama is far from a festive flick. Part one of the show is scheduled to premier at 9pm on Channel 4 on Wednesday December 21 and the second part will be broadcast a day later, December 22, at the same time.