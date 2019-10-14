West End restaurant launches 'warming' autumnal menu
A restaurant in Edinburgh’s West End has launched its autumnal set menu which won’t break the bank.
Otro’s newest menu has been created with fresh and seasonal produce to entice visitors in from the cold.
For only £20, diners can tuck into a two-course meal accompanied by a Johnnie Walker Peach Iced Tea cocktail and there is a three-course option available for just £25.
The cocktail has been concocted with Johnnie Walker Black Label, homemade sparkling peach ice tea and lemon juice.
“Enjoying excellent food shouldn’t cost the world. When you’re working with the best produce, delivering high quality recipes becomes easy and we can’t wait to showcase the best of our food through this elegant autumn menu.
“No matter what you choose from the flavoursome selection, you can be assured that you will not be leaving Otro hungry with this incredible deal.”
The menu will be available until 24 November 2019 and served Monday to Thursday, 5pm until 9pm, Friday and Saturday at 5pm until 6.30pm and Sunday between 4.30pm and 9pm.
