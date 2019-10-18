Wetherspoon pub at Edinburgh Airport opens after major £2m refurbishment - with several Scottish references hidden inside
For many it's an institution. A pre-flight beverage (sometimes alcoholic) and all-day breakfast before the confinement of a journey abroad is often the first sign that your holiday has begun.
So news that Edinburgh Airport's Wetherspoon pub has had a luxury makeover should go down well with jet-setters across the region.
And not only is the £2 million refurbishment in a bigger and more prominant position within the same terminal, it has also incorporated some tell-tale Scottish touches to personalise the new pub.
From influences such as the Scottish crown in the carpet design and a homage to the Forth bridge over the bar, the new pub retains its sense of tradition, highlighted by the oak panelling and longer bar.
50 new jobs have also been created while APP stations have been installed to help with APP sales, there will be coffee stations in the front of house and an open gantry-style kitchen.
The
The existing pub closed on Sunday evening and we have been busy building a brand new Sir Walter Scott right next door within the same terminal.
Sitting opposite the former Sir Walter Scott (they have kept the name for the new pub!), there is also larger back of house facilities including a new celler, walk-in fridge and new staff facilities.
If you're peckish before your flight, the new menu offers traditional fish and chips and pizzas, while the pub will be open from the first flight of the day to the last.