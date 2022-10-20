Football lovers in Edinburgh may be wondering where to watch the games on a big screen with less than a month till the start of the World Cup 2022. Even though Scotland didn’t make it into the biggest football competition in the world, that doesn’t mean you can’t support other nations or even your favourite players.

And with the anticipation growing, some restaurants and pubs in Edinburgh have started using a booking system to guarantee football fans a spot inside. You might want to locate a place indoors to watch the games as this year’s World Cup is being held in the winter rather than the summer, when beer gardens were more frequent.

The first-ever winter World Cup begins on November 20 in Qatar, and the championship match is set for December. In order to ensure that you get the best seat in the house and, more importantly, that you won’t be left out in the cold, we’ve compiled a list of the top venues in Edinburgh to watch the World Cup. We’ve also included information on how to make a reservation.

Where can you watch the World Cup 2022 in Edinburgh?

Belushi’s Edinburgh

Where: 32, 32-38 Market St, Edinburgh EH1 1DE

The World Cup only happens every four years, so enjoy yourself at Belushi’s, a local favourite, during the 2022 tournament. All of the games will be shown in high definition, and there will be plenty of food and drinks to go around.

Book your spot on Belusi’s Edinburgh’s website .

Marcos Pool Hall and Pizza

Where: 79 Grove St, Edinburgh EH3 8FG

To watch the World Cup in one of Edinburgh’s best bars, check out Marcos Pool Hall and Pizza Bar. There are three big screens out front showing the games, plus pool tables, stone-baked pizza, and cold beer, so it’s not hard to see why this place is perfect for watching the game.

Book your spot on Marcos Pool Hall and Pizza’s website .

Inn On The Mile Bar

Where: 82 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

Inn on the Mile Bar is an excellent choice for watching the World Cup in Edinburgh. Here, you may relax with some cocktails and tasty burgers while watching the game on high-definition televisions.

Book your spot on Inn On The Mile Bar’s website .

The Chanter Edinburgh

Where: 30-32 Bread St, Edinburgh EH3 9AF

The Chanter is Edinburgh’s go-to sports bar, and its many high-definition TVs ensure that patrons always get a great view of the action.

Book your spot on The Chanter Edinburgh’s website.

The Three Sisters

Where: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS

The Three Sisters is Edinburgh’s best sports bar, with a huge screen and an enthusiastic crowd ready to root for your favourite teams.

Book your spot on The Three Sisters’ website .

Scotland might not be competing, but you can still soak up the World Cup 2022 atmosphere at one of these Edinburgh pubs (Photo: Shutterstock)

Angels Share

Where: 7, 11 Hope St, Edinburgh EH2 4EL

Angels Share is a hip pub in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre, and it’s broadcasting all of the FIFA World Cup games on its many HDTVs. Delicious food, ranging from gigantic burgers to roasted chicken, will be available at this trendy eatery.

