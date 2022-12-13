The remaining couples of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances at the semi-finals live show on Sunday. Each couple pulled out all the stops to make the final four with only two points separating bottom and top of the leaderboard.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu and Fleur East and Vito Coppola both led the leaderboard with 39 points after impressing the judges. This series’ standout Will Mellor & Nancy Xu were not far behind with 38, while Hamza Raffin & Jowita Przystal and Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez were both tied bottom with 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t mean you are safe as the couples faced the dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off to fight for their chance to stay in the competition.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Semi-Finals dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after Semi-Finals dance off?

Will Mellor has become the latest contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing. Will and his partner Nancy Xu had performed a Couples Choice to a 90s Manchester-inspired medley of Stone Roses and Happy Mondays and scored an impressive 38 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple faced off against Fleur East & Vito Coppola who’s Charleston won the judges over with Craig, Mosti and Shirley voting to save them and Anton voting for Will and Nancy.

Strictly leaderboard: Semi-Finals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu – 39

Fleur East & Vito Coppola – 39

Will Mellor & Nancy Xu – 38

Hamza Raffin & Jowita Przystal – 37

Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez - 37

Which are the final four contestants?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the list of contestants heading into the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fleur East - Singer

- Singer Molly Rainford - TV and radio presenter

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results show aired tonight (December 12) on BBC One at 8:15pm. Both the live show and the results show were moved due to the Qatar World Cup 2022. If you missed it, the episode can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer . The spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two, also streamed on BBC and iPlayer .