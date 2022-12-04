Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will notice that the results show, which is usually broadcast on a Sunday evening, will not be on tonight. This is because the schedule has slightly changed, and this will continue into next week too.

The quarter finals have now come and gone having seen musicals week roll around on Friday. The show was at full capacity again as Kym Marsh returned after missing the previous week due to testing positive for Coronavirus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results show was then held on Saturday night and Kym’s return was very short lived as her, and her partner Graziano were voted off after appearing in the dance off. Anton Du Beke voted to keep the pair in, but head judge Shirley Ballas instead opted to save Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu.

Table toppers Will Mellor, alongside his partner Nancy Xiu were first through, just before Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, who shared top spot with Will and Nancy. Helen and Gorka blew judges and fans away with their raunchy couples choice dance.

But fans who like to see the weekend out with the results show will be disappointed to realise that it is not on tonight. The Strictly schedule will also be disrupted next weekend too.

Why is the Strictly Come Dancing Results show not on tonight?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Strictly Come Dancing Results show is not on tonight because of the FIFA World Cup. This is the first time Strictly Come Dancing has been disrupted to make way for the football.

The main show, where all the couples danced, was pushed forward to Friday night (December 2). The results show was then on Saturday, December 3, a day earlier than when it is usually aired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite no World Cup action taking place on BBC One tonight, Australia v Argentina took centre stage on the channel when Strictly Come Dancing would usually take place. So, the main show occurred on Friday night, with the results show coming on Saturday night (December 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, there is further disruption set to occur in the Strictly schedule. A Strictly spokesperson said: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is left in Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Only five couples are now left after the recent week, and will have to dance their very best to get a place in the Strictly final. The remaining couples are:

Advertisement Hide Ad