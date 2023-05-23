The nominees for the World Spa Awards in 2023 have officially been released including those recognised in the Scottish categories. Edinburgh’s very own Balmoral Spa at the Balmoral Hotel has been nominated for the Scotland’s Best Hotel Spa award.

This is the ninth annual event of the globally recognised award show which is set to take place on October 3, 2023. Winners will receive a World Spa Award™, a world-class achievement that provides winners, with the ideal marketing tool to promote their award-winning products and services ahead of their competitors.

According to their website : “World Spa Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in spa and wellness tourism through our annual awards programme. We aim to inspire exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism.”

The awards are a globally recognised brand that have the unique ability to offer international status of excellence and increase awareness to the spa and wellness industry. You can check out previous winners of the awards on the website .

So, how can you vote for Balmoral Spa at the World Spa awards? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to vote for Scotland’s Best Hotel Spa 2023

Those hoping to support their favourite spa can cast their vote on the World Spa Awards website . Voting opened on May 16, and will officially close on August 8.

Full list of Scotland’s Best Hotel Spa 2023

Completing Edinburgh's clean-sweep for the three best value hotels with a pool, the Balmoral is located in a landmark building in the heart of Edinburgh, and offers some of the finest accomodation in the Capital for over a century and includes Michelin-starred dining at the famous Number One restaurant, Scottish afternoon teas under the glass dome of Palm Court, the Prince Brasserie, a whisky bar and the chance to relax in the Balmoral Spa - including that all-important pool. One night costs from £265.