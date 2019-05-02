You can now apply to be a professional spa tester - and get paid to be pampered

Think you could make a career out of relaxation?

SpaSeekers is on the hunt for an “official spa-ologist and professional hot-tubber” to test out luxury spas and treatments at top resorts all across the UK.

What’s the job?

The spa booking specialists are looking for a lucky individual to spend the summer trying out hot tubs, experiencing spa treatments and checking out luxury spas.

You’ll be able to soak up the sun and take a dip in an infinity pool or two as well.

The right candidate will get to enjoy all the perks that come along with visiting the top UK venues - that means that, in addition to free tea and coffee, having lunch paid for and trying out the treatments, you’ll also get two complimentary glasses of champagne at every venue you visit.

You’ll receive a VIP pass that allows you to cash in on at least one free treatment per day, as well as unlimited use of the spa facilities at each resort.

In return, all you’ll have to do is share your spa experiences on social media. The lucky winner will share pictures and videos across social media, tagging @SpaSeekers and using #dreamsummerjob on each post.

The job is for four dates between July and August, and you’ll be paid £125 each day to reach maximum relaxation and get treated.

How do I apply?

You won’t even need to rewrite your CV for the job as the application process couldn’t be easier.

Just choose your favourite holiday snap (or take a new one for the occasion) and share it with the SpaSeekers on social media. You should be living your best life, whether that’s on the beach, in the hot tub or enjoying a cocktail in the sun.

You can post your picture to either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and be sure to tag @SpaSeekers and use the hashtag #dreamsummerjob in order to catch their attention.

Entrants must be 18, and a UK resident.

When do applications close?

You can apply for the dream position until 31 May - unfortunately any entries made after this date will not be considered.

The winner of the competition will be announced on 3 June 2019.