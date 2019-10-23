You could get paid to wear and review slippers - here’s how
For lots of us, there’s nothing better than getting into a cosy, comfy pair of slippers after a long day.
The good news is that the really dedicated slipper lovers among us can now be paid to wear and review slippers all day long, thanks to a dream job opportunity. Here’s what you need to know about it.
What’s the job?
The position of Slipper Tester is being advertised by loungewear retailer, Bedroom Athletics.
In its advert, the company asks, “Do you love a new pair of fluffy slippers? Do you spend a lot of time at home? Would you like to be paid for giving us some feedback on our new Autumn/Winter range?”
If that sounds like you, then their newly created role of Slipper Tester is the perfect opportunity.
Bedroom Athletics is looking for someone who will wear their slipper products for a minimum of 12 hours a day.
As well as receiving the gifted slippers to test out, you’ll be paid a salary of £40k (pro-rata) for your time and critiques.
How to apply
If this sounds like your dream job, then applying couldn’t be simpler.
All you have to do is email info@bedroomathletics.com with the following information:
- Your name
- Date of birth
- Current job role
- Whether you currently wear slippers
- In 100 words or less, why you think you’d be perfect for the position of Official Slipper Tester