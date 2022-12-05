It’s been a fantastic start to December for lucky investors with National Savings and Investments , including 18 winners in Edinburgh and one winner from Scotland claiming the jackpot. NS&I has announced that two lucky individuals from Highlands and Islands, and Wandsworth have won the £1,000,000 jackpot prize.

The public has been eagerly waiting for December’s winning bond numbers to be released and this month, one Edinburgh resident walked away with a cracking £100,000. According to NS&I, more than two million Premium Bonds prizes worth £79.4million still remain unclaimed.

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment that offers individuals the chance to earn interest or a regular dividend income. There is an equal chance that all bonds can win, regardless of when or where they were bought.

Jill Waters, NS&I retail director, said: “Premium Bonds are a fun way to start saving – customers are in with the chance of winning any one of our more than 4.9 million prizes. Their wins could be life changing, as we’ve seen with our two winners in Hertfordshire and Essex.

“People up and down the country can start their Premium Bonds journey with an initial investment of just £25.”

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium bonds can be acquired through NS&I and are entered into a monthly prize draw giving those who entered a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

What were the winning numbers for Edinburgh?

There have been numerous winners across Edinburgh alongside the standout individual who walked away with £100,000. Here is a list of the winners in the city:

501CV174617 - £100,000

507GN915693 - £5,000

307NS899944 - £1,000

422EC847506 - £1,000

118CF197148 - £1,000

15DV846500 - £1,000

224AF130552 - £1,000

426GF160100 - £1,000

254AH977986 - £1,000

142ZW899092 - £1,000

494QR607000 - £1,000

298GG111587 - £1,000

441YG371193 - £1,000

56VJ524828 - £1,000

161BB168753 - £1,000

264FF871526 - £1,000

358MV845486 - £1,000

301XL258077 - £1,000