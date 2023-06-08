Tim Minchin performs on stage at British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park, London in 2014 (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tim brought new shows to the Gilded Balloon every year over the next three years, moved his family to London, wrote the music and lyrics to Matilda, which won seven Olivier Awards, moved to Los Angeles, staying for four years, and eventually moved back to Australia.

Tim has the biggest promoters worldwide – but in Scotland he still uses the Gilded Balloon, where it all started for him.

I feel like his proud Mum, keeping an eye out for him. Tim has been touring for 18 years with a full orchestra, then with a band. Now it is back to basics, just him and his piano – with a show called An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and His Piano (*The promoter can’t guarantee the artist will not inadvertently amuse).

Tim plays a handful of intimate, informal, solo dates in the UK this summer. Minchin will perform songs drawn from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, from his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, from his TV and film writing, and perhaps even some from his early songwriting days in the late 20th century. The set list will be fluid, the chat unplanned, and the vibe informal.

Matilda the Musical has had its London West End run extended again. It has travelled to 91 cities and won over 100 international awards. So far, over 11 million people have seen the show worldwide. More than a decade on, the production continues to delight audiences of all ages.

Groundhog Day the Musical is also back at The Old Vic in London since its first outing in 2016, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and based on the 1993 film of the same name – it’s only here for a limited run and well worth seeing.