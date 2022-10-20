Edinburgh has spoken – and said they prefer Liz Truss as PM to Boris Johnson. After rumours emerged of a Conservative plan to bring Boris Johnson back, many of the city locals have said they prefer Liz Truss.

Truss resigned on Thursday (October 20), with a new Prime Minister expected to be announced next week. But, despite a recent YouGov poll finding a majority (63%) of Tory members think former PM Boris Johnson should return – people in Edinburgh did not agree.

One woman said: “I much prefer the impact that Liz Truss has had in the short amount of time she has been Prime Minister as opposed to Boris. I think the impact he had on the UK was negative and poor, so it’s nice to see a shift.”

Liz Truss resigns: People in Edinburgh react to Boris Johnson possibly returning as Prime Minister

Speaking to people in the city centre, it became clear the majority we spoke to would prefer a general election to take place rather than another leadership election. Alex Smith from London said: “I think bringing Boris back in would be a terrible idea, but whoever they put in now isn’t going to be elected by the people, so I think they should just call a general election and allow the public to decide.”

Even those visiting Scotland from abroad are aware of the current political situation and would rather stick with the current Prime Minister. Mark Haning from Greenville North Carolina in the US said: “I think they are both unsuitable for the office as he reminds us of Donald Trump, so I wouldn’t want either one of them in there, but Labour doesn’t have a good candidate either. So I really don’t know who would go back in!”