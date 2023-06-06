Declaration of Arbroath exhibition well worth a visit - Angus Robertson

Senior Curator of Medieval Archaeology Alice Blackwell, takes a closer look at The Declaration of Arbroath on public display for the first time in 18 years at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, to mark its 703rd anniversary

The Declaration of Arbroath was the consequence of the long war of independence between England and Scotland, beginning with Edward I’s attempt to conquer Scotland. The deaths of Alexander III and his granddaughter Margaret, Maid of Norway, meant Scotland had no monarch. Upon being invited to help choose a successor, Edward I chose the opportunity to make a claim of right himself and invaded to quash those who resisted.

Robert the Bruce managed to seize the throne in 1306 and the famous struggle to keep the throne from enemies internal and external began. Despite Bruce’s victory at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314, the English still did not recognise Scotland’s independence or Bruce’s position as king.

In an attempt to seek acknowledgement and legitimacy of Scottish independence internationally, the Scots sent the Declaration of Arbroath to the Pope, hoping a positive intervention from him would deter the English. The pope wrote to Edward II urging him to make peace, but it was not until 1328 that Scotland’s independence was acknowledged.