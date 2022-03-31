The whale, thought to be an adult male, measures around 45 feet and has no signs of injury.

It is believed to have got lost and ended up in waters much shallower than the species usually is found in.

It was around the coastline for 10 days and finally was manoeuvred into the North Atlantic with the help of several boats on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45ft sperm whale had spent more than a week perilously close to the shore.

Islanders flocked to nearby Weasdale to admire the enormous creature.

Father-of-three Gary Buchan, who filmed drone footage, said: "The whale has gone hopefully, never to be seen again.

"It was moved on the 11th day.

Despite being in shallow waters, the whale continued trying to feed. Pic: Gary Buchan / SWNS

"They do travel up the east and west coast of Scotland.

"People in the know think this is a male because females don't tend to travel so far north.

"There weren't any significant signs of injury.

"The first couple of days was touch and go.

A number of Shetland-based boat skippers and crew helped herd the whale away from the shallows. Pic: SWNS/Bary Buchan

"It was in relatively shallow water - 8m of water, when they are usually found in 800m to 100m of water.

"It was a bit of a shock.

"The boats manoeuvred around it, then just left it.

"They took it about three or four miles out to sea, into around 40m of water.

Heading back to deeper waters: the sperm whale has hopefully left the shoreline for good. Pic? SWNS/Gary Buchan

"One of the people on the boats said they saw it making a big dive, and it was never seen again.

"It was ten minutes from where I live."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.