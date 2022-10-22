Two Edinburgh organisations have launched a campaign to help keep lower income households warm this winter, asking the people of Edinburgh to donate their forthcoming £400 energy grants to city residents who are struggling with the soaring increase in heating bills. The Keeping Edinburgh Warm Fund, launched by local organisations, Everyone’s Edinburgh and the Turn2us Edinburgh Trust, aims to generate £500,000 to help over 600 families in the capital over a six month period.

The campaign coincides with the roll out of the UK government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme which sees households in Scotland, England and Wales receive a £400 non-repayable grant over six months between October 2022 and March 2023.The first of the staggered payments will be issued this month, with people receiving £66 in October and November this year, before being reimbursed £67 between December 2022 and March 2023.

Despite the £2500 energy price cap coming into effect this month, the average household will spend roughly twice as much on energy bills compared to last winter, adding to the spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen food prices rise at the fastest rate for over 40 years. Now, as the country begins to feel the colder nights set in, the two Edinburgh organisations are reaching out to generous capital residents who feel they can afford to donate their £400 energy grant to help people who are forced to make to the choice between heating and eating.

The Keeping Edinburgh Warm Fund aims to generate £500,000 over the next six months to help over 600 families and individuals across the capital. Photo: Slater King

The campaign’s target is to encourage 1250 household to donate their energy grant (totalling £500,000) which would allow the organisers to distribute grants to hundreds of Edinburgh families and individuals over a six month period.

Head of Edinburgh Trust at Turn2us, Patrycja Kupiec, said: “This winter, many of us in Edinburgh will not be able to afford basic essentials to keep ourselves and our families warm and fed. This isn't right. We believe that in 2022, no one in our city should have to choose between eating or heating.”

The charity, that has helped tackle poverty in the capital for over a decade working on a cash-first approach has made over 4,000 cash grants to people in Edinburgh, allowing residents dignity and choice in how they manage their grant.

Ms Kupiec added: “The Edinburgh Trust grants have been a lifeline for many people across the city over the last ten years. Our vision is Edinburgh where no one has to go without the basic essentials they need to eat, stay safe, and warm and where those trapped in poverty have the resources available to move out of poverty and thrive.”

Soaring energy bills this year have meant many across the country must choose between heating and eating. Photo: Slater King.

Ewan Aitken, from Everyone's Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh has always been a generous, compassionate city. This winter these values are ever more needed as many more of our fellow citizens face poverty and hard times. The great thing about this fund is every penny will go to those most in need in our city and mean they are more able to keep themselves and their families warm and fed as we all want to do.”

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, who is a supporter of the campaign said: “Many of us in the City are lucky enough not to have to face a cold and hungry winter. We can get by without the £400 energy grant. So, I’m asking 1,249 households to join me in donating their grant to make a real difference to those facing the most extreme circumstances this winter.”

If you are in a position to donate your energy rebate, you can help struggling Edinburgh families and individuals by visiting www.turn2us.org.uk/About-Us/Our-Campaigns/Keeping-Edinburgh-Warm.