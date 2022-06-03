Youngsters baking in Scran's kitchen

Scran Academy, an Edinburgh based programme dedicated to supporting young people who have been failed, ignored or let down in life, is keen to give back to those who dedicated their lives to the public with care throughout the course of the pandemic.

With support funding from the Scottish Government, the academy will be delivering celebratory Scran Munchy Boxes, a Scran Lunch Table and hot meals from the Scran Van to workers at 73 GP surgeries, in addition to 30 social care sites across the city. The project will run from May 24 to October 31.

The youth charity based in North Edinburgh will be teaming up with Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership and Edinburgh City Council’s Thrive Edinburgh for The Big Scran Care Tour.

Homemade dishes from Scran's Cafe

Will Bain, Scran Academy catering manager, said: “The Big Scran Care Tour is such an exciting programme for the young people we work with.

"They get involved in everything, helping us to plan, cook, deliver and evaluate the whole thing, so each event on the tour is something they really get behind. It’s such a big confidence and skills boost – and when they meet the healthcare staff and get great feedback, they know they’ve achieved so mething meaningful.”

Youngsters from across the Capital who have been supported by the academy will be running the show, and participating in the six month event. All the young people engaged in the tour have faced poverty-related barriers or life challenges such as care-experienced, risk of homelessness, poor mental health, disengaged from mainstream school or unemployment.

Faye, 15, a Scran Academy attendee, said: “I like working on the van and it makes me feel happy that I am doing it to say a big thank you to all the hardworking doctors and nurses”

Homemade scones from Scran's young bakers

Kacey, also 15, said: “I think it is really good that we get to talk to all the healthcare staff when we serve them. I think we do a really good job.”

The pioneering programme of events will see a community of young people empowered with new skills and confidence to lead in the hospitality industry, as well as fostering huge social return. The communication, catering and social care skills, are aimed not only to promote staff well being, but also to enlighten young people with a purpose.