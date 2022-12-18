An Edinburgh charity that provides services for the elderly community across the capital has launched a campaign to help keep senior citizens warm this winter. The ‘Winter Warmer’ appeal was launched this month by LifeCare Edinburgh and will provide hot meals, companionship and a warm space for elderly residents at the charity’s community café in Stockbridge.

LifeCare Edinburgh – which has supported capital residents with dementia, reduced mobility, mental health concerns and those on low incomes for the last 80 years – is now urging the people of Edinburgh and local businesses to donate what they can to those who need it most this winter.

Staff at the charity have said they “are extremely worried” about the winter ahead as the cost of living crisis will see thousands of people struggle to keep warm this winter. The charity also said demand for some of their services is also up by 250 per cent.

LifeCare Edinburgh supports local people with dementia, reduced mobility, mental health concerns and those on low incomes. Photo: Derek Anderson

Most Popular

LifeCare chief executive, James Wells said: “The cold, dark months are always difficult and this year, with rising food and fuel costs, it will be devastating for many. Now hit by the cost-of-living crisis these same people, who are just regaining the confidence and motivation to get back to their communities, can’t afford to take part in activities or meet friends for food or drink. On top of the ‘heat or eat’ dilemma they face this winter they are also at risk of serious social isolation.”

The charity, which has a long history of supporting and empowering older people, relies on donations to deliver its services and donating to LifeCare this winter will help many in need.

Mr Wells said: “We will make sure they are warm in their homes, they eat well, have company to look forward to and are able to get out and about to activities safely. With support, LifeCare can deliver the positive care older people need to ensure they keep warm and well in body and mind.”

One-off and regular donations can be made on LifeCare’s website at www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk. You can also visit LIfeCare’s community café on Cheyne Street in Stockbridge with proceeds from the café helping to support the local elderly community.

The ‘Winter Warmer’ appeal will provide hot meals, companionship and a warm space for elderly residents at the charity’s community café in Stockbridge.