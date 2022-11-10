Katie Gregson MacLeod is a 21-year-old singer songwriter studying History at the University of Edinburgh. The young woman posted a TikTok video singing her own song; ‘Complex-demo’ in August which went viral overnight, inspiring cover versions from the likes of Camila Cabello, King Princess, Madison Beer and Tom Walker.

In a matter of months the musician has been signed by Columbia Records, worked with a Grammy-Award winning producer, made a music video and has been the opening act of hit Norwegian singer, Sigrid.

And on Monday, Katie took centre stage at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh as she performed the opening act to Sigrid’s much anticipated concert. Hundreds of fans attended the event as the upcoming artist made an impressive performance to start the show.

Katie, Sigrid and others celebrate the show finale with a Scottish flag

Most Popular

The artist said: “I have tried to stay grounded and not get swept up with the crazy, bizarre and insane journey as it’s all happened so fast.” When describing what it was like to become an overnight sensation on TikTok, she said: “I am in the eye of the storm and it is amazing. I feel like a lottery winner, it just all happened so fast and it can be overwhelming.”