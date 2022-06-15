Following a two year absence, the 74th Edinburgh Taxi Outing made a splash on its welcomed return, delighting capital residents as the colourful extravaganza made its way through the city streets.
The annual event, which has been organised by Edinburgh taxi drivers since 1947, provides children with special needs a magnificent day out to remember, touring the city in style before attending a fun filled party at Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian.
As is tradition, the children came armed with water pistols and water balloons, squirting onlookers as they drove through the capital.
Departing Edinburgh Zoo at 10am, the procession of 50 taxis draped in balloons and sporting an array of family movie themes, drove over 100 participating children and their families through Edinburgh where passers-by soaked up the festive atmosphere as well as getting literally soaked themselves.