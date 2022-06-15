Following a two year absence, the 74th Edinburgh Taxi Outing made a splash on its welcomed return, delighting capital residents as the colourful extravaganza made its way through the city streets.

The annual event, which has been organised by Edinburgh taxi drivers since 1947, provides children with special needs a magnificent day out to remember, touring the city in style before attending a fun filled party at Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian.

As is tradition, the children came armed with water pistols and water balloons, squirting onlookers as they drove through the capital.

Departing Edinburgh Zoo at 10am, the procession of 50 taxis draped in balloons and sporting an array of family movie themes, drove over 100 participating children and their families through Edinburgh where passers-by soaked up the festive atmosphere as well as getting literally soaked themselves.

1. Balloon Tastic Inflated fuel prices weren't the only stories making the news yesterday as Edinburgh taxi drivers attached scores of inflated balloons to their vehicles. Photo: Andrew O'Brien Photo Sales

2. Gotcha The tradition of bringing water pistols to Taxi Outing goes back decades. This child came well prepared to soak onlookers at yesterday's event. Photo: Andrew O'Brien Photo Sales

3. Top marks went to Willy Wonka Edinburgh cabbie, Brian Allan, who has taken part in the Taxi Outing 34 times won first prize for 'best decorated taxi' for his Willy Wonka themed taxi. Photo: Andrew O'Brien Photo Sales

4. Cars from yesteryear make an appearance This classic car didn't need any decorations to stand out during the parade. If you've got it - flaunt it. Photo: Andrew O'Brien Photo Sales