Peter Sawkins, 22, from Edinburgh won The Great British Bake off in 2020, securing the title as the youngest person – and first Scot – to receive the accolade as the nation's top baker.

Then just 19, Peter entered the tent at peak pandemic times forming a ‘baking bubble’ where the star baker described the experience to be a “Butlins of baking”.

For a few weeks all 12 contestants shared a hotel together in Essex where they formed their ‘baking family’ of the programme's eleventh series. From winning star baker of the week twice, honouring his city Edinburgh through a skyline of bread, and almost exiting the competition with his jelly cake, Peter baked his way to the final.

Edinburgh's Peter Sawkins was the youngest every winner of the Great British Bake Off - and the first Scot.

Quickly, Peter made a name for himself, publishing his first book Peter Bakes soon after the show. He has also spent the past year writing his second book whilst completing his fifth year of his accounting and finance degree at the University of Edinburgh. His newest book contains 60 fun and engaging family recipes ranging from sweet to savoury. The book aims to make baking fun for kids as his passion for cakes stemmed as a child cooking in the kitchen with his mum.

And baking remains a fun topic for him as well – with the baking star having revealed what desserts the judges Prue and Paul would be. He said: “Paul would have to be the blueberry lemon drizzle cake from my book as the blueberries resemble his piercing blue eyes, and the lemon is the brutal feedback he gives us, but yet wants us all to do well. Plus lemon is one of Paul's favourites, so a sure winner.

“Prue is comforting, warm and really kind, so I would have to say she is a steamed syrup pudding as you never wanted to disappoint her, like your mum.”

Since bagging the prestigious title in 2020, Peter’s life has changed completely and he is now a baking icon who has been invited onto shows such as Lorraine and Saturday Mash-up as well as growing popular on social media with hundreds of thousands of followers keen to see his new life under the spotlight.

Now Peter has returned to a sort of normality as he returned to university this year to finish his degree. Whilst becoming somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown of Edinburgh, Peter continues to stay grounded and live a normal life; even if it does include the occasional autograph.

Peter said: “I have had so many fun opportunities since the show, from radio and television shows to writing two books now.

“I find it mind boggling that I put together an entire recipe book in the past year to help engage more children in baking and make it fun.”