Two-year-old Cockapoo Hana almost died after she went over the cliffs at the iconic capital beauty spot.

She survived only after an emergency blood transfusion from five year old Golden retriever Missy.

Missy had just finished donating blood at the Hospital for Small Animals at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in Midlothian when Hana was rushed in the door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adventurous cockapoo Hana fell 130ft at Salisbury Crags - and saved by a blood donation from Golden retriever Missy.

The two dogs have now met for the first time as Hana's owner Risa Isherwood paid tribute to lifesaving Missy and Pet Blood Bank UK..

Risa, 43, said: "We are so grateful that there was blood available when Hana needed it. We were amazed when the hospital told us how Hana came to receive Missy’s blood.

"Since her recovery she's as crazy and energetic and affectionate as ever. It's a miracle really. Missy is a beautiful dog and now her blood is coursing through our Hana. It's really emotional to meet her and be able to thank her owners.

Good girl: Blood donor dog Missy helped save the life of new pal Hana

"We got a real scare. Hopefully our story will encourage more people to find out how their dog can give blood that could save another pet's life."

Risa, an English teacher and her husband James became concerned when their calls went unanswered. After searching the area near Arthur’s Seat they spotted Hana 130 feet below the cliff edge.

A taxi rushed Hana to the Royal Dick where vets discovered she had suffered a collapsed lung, liver damage and internal bleeding so severe that she needed an urgent blood transfusion.

Remarkably, as Hana fell, Missy was completing a Pet Blood Bank donation at the same location.

Hana loves nothing more than a day out in the hills in any weather.

Hana spent four days in intensive care and has since completed a string of Munros.

Risa added: "Hana is an energetic dog and loves chasing sticks, and she always comes back. When she didn't return we knew something was wrong.

"When we found her she didn't respond, but we didn't know quite how serious it was until the vets asked for our consent to give a blood transfusion.

"We really can't thank everyone that was involved in saving Hana's life enough and we will be forever grateful."

Pet Blood Bank operates just like the human blood service.

Missy has donated a dozen pints of blood, potentially helping to save the lives of up to 40 other dogs including Hana.

Missy's owner Laura Baillie Law, 51, said: "Missy had just finished her donation when Hana arrived in a taxi and was brought in for emergency treatment.

"It’s great to know that the timing was just right, and Missy’s donation was ready to use straight away.”

Susan Campbell, a veterinary nurse at the Hospital for Small Animals, said: "Missy had just given blood, which was the same type, and a unit was taken for Hana there and then. It saved her life.

"It's lovely that the dogs and their owners have now been able to meet. It's great to see them together."Launched in 2007, Pet Blood Bank UK is the only charity that provides a blood bank service for all vets across the UK.

Anyone interested in registering a dog to become a blood donor should visit www.petbloodbankuk.org

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.