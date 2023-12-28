Lock the credit card away after 6pm and imagine the savings - Fiona Duff

Although not one for New Year resolutions, Fiona Duff is thinking that she shall start to lock her credit card away after 6pm.

I have been informed that we should wear a mask, which takes me back almost four years when anyone not wearing a mask was to be avoided at any cost.

To be honest it was a right palaver, always making sure that you had one in a pocket before leaving home. Even now I sometimes put on a jacket that I haven’t worn for a while and find one.

So despite still having quite a few lying around I don’t think they will be that use on Sunday night. I mean what’s bringing in the new year without a swally or five?

And what about trying to eat with a couple of sheets of paper over your mouth. As for anyone going who might be a lip reader wouldn’t have a clue what was going on at all.

Of course, I am not that daft (although some people I know may disagree) and have managed to find a couple that I must have bought for some reason many moons ago, although for the life of me I cannot remember why.

They haven’t been worn so perhaps the party didn’t happen.

Another thought is that it may have been a good idea when I was browsing the internet when there was little else to do.

There are quite a few items lying around, unopened and frankly quite useless which I wish I hadn’t purchased. I mean did I really think that I would get around to recovering some chairs myself? Most are not even any use to give as presents or to try to resale on some website or another.