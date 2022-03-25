Brodie, Scottish for second son, was born in December at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie in the Highlands.

His name was chosen by Brian Whitehead, the winner of a prize draw run by RZSS to raise funds for Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Brodie is the second cub born to parents Victoria and Arktos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the Highland Wildlife Park will soon get their first glimpse of Brodie. (Pic: RZSS)

The pair previously had another male cub, Hamish, in December 2017 which was the first polar bear born in the UK in 25 years.

He was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2020 as part of a breeding programme.

Visits to see Brodie and his mum will open from Monday, March 28 , but staff have warned viewings of the cub may be limited to small periods to begin with as he gets used to his enclosure.

The prize draw, which ran for two weeks, raised more than £70,000 to help the charity build Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre at the park.

Mr Whitehead added: “I went with Brodie in the end because of it meaning second son, the family name Brodie has close ties in the area historically, it is very Scottish.

“We can barely contain our joy because we had our first visit to the park last week, and it far exceeded our expectations.

“The next visit is going to be even more awesome since we will get to come back again for the ultimate experience to meet little Brodie.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.