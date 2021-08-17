Naked bike ride set for Edinburgh’s Royal Mile
The Royal Mile is set to be taken over by naked cyclists as part of a global event which will see riders shed their clothing and take to the streets.
The Edinburgh chapter of the ‘World Naked Bike Ride’ – an international ‘clothing-optional’ bike ride – have applied to Edinburgh City Council bosses for permission to stage the event on Saturday September 4, on the High Street.
Cyclists taking part in the event are being asked to meet at 1.30pm on the Meadows, where the parade will begin. While there’s no ban on traditional lycra cycling gear, riders will be expected to wear a helmet.
On Monday August 23, councillors sitting on the licensing committee will meet to discuss the application, which has been made in private to licensing officials.
A report, sent to councillors ahead of the meeting, admits that ‘the council has limited powers available regarding the control of such parades’, except to prevent public disorder or a risk to public safety, and so the event will go ahead.
The report also states that ‘the recommended conditions are sufficient to mitigate any possible disruption to the community’.
The attached conditions relate to the prompt beginning and cessation of the parades, the requirement for stewards and marshalls, and not using animals as part of the parade.
The World Naked Bike Ride was first conceived in the United States to protest oil dependency and celebrate body positivity, and is now held in more than 120 cities across the globe.
A spokesperson for the World Naked Bike Ride could not be reached.