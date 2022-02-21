The cash windfall is the biggest single prize pot to be awarded in Scotland in the lottery’s history. Winners in the area have already been told they have each scooped a minimum of £1,000, but the full winning totals won’t be revealed until Saturday.

The prize pot will be divided between players of the lottery in the winning sector ML2 0. When the full winning postcode is revealed on Saturday, players on one street will receive the biggest prizes and can expect to net a six-figure sum.

Winners in the area have been invited to an exclusive event where they’ll receive their golden envelopes and learn how much they have each won. People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I am so excited for our Wishaw winners and can’t wait to bring them this fantastic news. I’m sure they’ll all be excited for Saturday, and I think this surprise will make their weekend.”

It could by you...Main Street in Wishaw.

People’s Postcode Lottery was created with the aim to raise funds for charities in Britain and beyond. Players of the lottery have now raised more than £850 million for thousands of good causes.

This Postcode Millions draw was held on behalf of Postcode Earth Trust, which funds charities dedicated to supporting the natural, creative and built environment. Funded organisations include National Trust for Scotland, Friends of the Earth and The Conservation Volunteers.

Big pay out expected for hundreds of people living in the ML2 postcode area.

