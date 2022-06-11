This year there are 13 categories for the public to nominate in; The Health Hero Award, Tom Waterson Support Services Award, Chairs Award, Team of The Year, Staff Member of The Year, Global Citizenship Award, Young Achiever Award, Voluntary service Award, Best Example of Quality, Innovation, and Productivity, Respect For Others Award, Caring Champion of The Year, Leadership Excellence Award and Lynn Jackson Nurse of The Year Award.

The Health Hero Award, sponsored by the Edinburgh Evening News, is a great opportunity for the public and patients to recognise any NHS Lothian healthcare worker they think has made a difference to their lives or gone the extra mile.

New this year is an award in memory of Tom Waterson, a lifelong trade unionist who started his NHS working life as a porter at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. He rose to become employee director – a role in which he worked until he died suddenly last year.

This award in his name recognises staff in support services, such as porters and domestics as well as laundry and facilities staff.

Calum Campbell, chief executive at NHS Lothian, said: “After an incredibly difficult time, it is more important than ever to recognise those who go above and beyond in the care they provide or support others to provide. Many feel like they are just doing their job and don’t seek recognition, but NHS Lothian still wants to acknowledge and celebrate the amazing work that our staff are doing every day.”

He added: “I hope the public will join us in saying thank you by nominating the health heroes they have met while attending our clinics, our hospitals or when receiving care at home.”

While last year’s awards ceremony had to take place virtually due to the pandemic, this year NHS Lothian plans to ‘make up for lost time’.

Voting is open now for you to nominate someone who has provided exceptional care throughout the course of the year, surviving the pandemic backlash.