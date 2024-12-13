Driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez surprised his team-mates by gifting them a truck load of (soon to be released) PATRÓN El Alto tequila for Christmas | Getty Images

Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez surprised his team-mates by gifting them the ultimate holiday gift, a truck load worth of a soon-to-be released PATRÓN El Alto tequila for Christmas.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver pulled up at the team’s Milton Keynes HQ with 2,000 bottles of PATRÓN El Alto.

Every employee received a bottle of the soon-to-be-released prestige tequila as a festive surprise and to toast their 20th season.

Perez sprang his surprise as the team gathered for the annual end-of-year team holiday photo.

PATRÓN El Alto, which hails from Perez’ native Mexico, is the official spirits partner of Red Bull Racing.

“I wanted to do something unforgettable for my racing familia”

Perez said: “This time of year is incredibly meaningful for me. Not only is it a time to celebrate with familia, but this year feels even more special as the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team reaches its milestone 20th season and Max Verstappen just clinched his fourth Drivers’ Championship.

“To mark the occasion, I wanted to do something unforgettable for my racing familia. During our end-of-year team holiday photo, I surprised everyone by rolling up with the PATRÓN truck, and the look on their faces was priceless!

“There was so much joy and excitement in the air as we toasted with the incredibly smooth PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila, celebrating a phenomenal season. It was a moment filled with laughter and pride, and of course — PATRÓN Tequila!”