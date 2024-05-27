Summer Reading: Edinburgh Author's Debut Novel for 50 somethings
"When you want to change your life but life wants to change you," encapsulates the essence of Bella's story. Released from ten years as the sole carer to her demanding mother, Bella is eager to leave Dundee behind and reignite her once-promising career in the bustling streets of London. At fifty-two, she believes it's never too late to start anew.
However, fate has other plans for Bella. Instead of embarking on her anticipated journey southward in her trusty Mini, Bella finds herself confronted with unforeseen challenges. Financial struggles, unfamiliar surroundings, and the unexpected arrival of her first love, Jem, disrupt Bella's plans and force her to confront long-buried secrets.
As Bella navigates a whirlwind of emotions and unexpected curveballs, she grapples with the possibility of reclaiming her life on her own terms. Aitken skilfully weaves a narrative filled with love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness, inviting readers to join Bella on her quest for a happy ever after.
Aitken, originally from Dundee and who now lives in Leith, has already garnered 5-star reviews and praise for its authenticity, humour, and relatable characters. Readers find solace and inspiration in Bella's journey, resonating with her struggles and triumphs in equal measure.
The Liberation of Bella McCaa is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and e-book formats, as well as on Kindle Unlimited. Readers can also find it at The Bookhouse Broughty Ferry in Dundee, the very setting where Bella's story unfolds.