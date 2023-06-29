Syringe strewing publicity stunt might have opposite effect - John McLellan

Plastic syringes were scattered at the entrance to Edinburgh City Chambers

Presumably it was meant to show that legal “shooting galleries” would prevent syringes being discarded in parks and playgrounds as they so often are now, but it also illustrated what a scourge hard drugs are for so many people and communities and that more needs doing to break addictions than just helping addicts stay hooked.

Whether taken in controlled circumstances or in some kind of Trainspotting slum, the reality of a life of dependency is one in which consumption, be it drugs or alcohol, always comes first, and those campaigners would be better spending their energies to demand better rehab facilities.

There is no question that one drug death every three days in Edinburgh is a matter of shame, but the claim that consumption rooms would “completely curb drug deaths” is spurious to say the least, as new research shows that while such facilities do reduce deaths, they do not prevent them.