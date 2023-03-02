News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The 10 ugliest buildings in the UK, including Edinburgh's Scottish Parliament building

Edinburgh’s Scottish Parliament has been described as a “crime against architecture”.

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
2 minutes ago

An Edinburgh structure has been featured on a map of the 10 ugliest buildings in the UK. The new Scottish Parliament building, which opened in 2004 and cost over £400 million, was criticised by photography experts at ParrotPrint.com, who made the map.

Matt Dahan from ParrotPrint.com said: “Architects have understood since the dawn of construction that a building should be functional and beautiful. However, this concept has been lost in these designs; I would go as far as to say these are crimes against architecture. If I were in the area, I would not even want to look up at them.” He added: “Some are a reflection of this bad taste in a modern form - like the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.”

So, take a look at the 10 ugliest buildings in the UK.

1. Centre City Tower

This commercial tower block in Birmingham city centre has been named as the ugliest building in the UK by photography experts ParrotPrint. Since it was erected in 1975, the building has housed office spaces, a nightclub and a theatre.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Old City of Glasgow College Building

The former City of Glasgow College building on Glasgow's North Hanover Street is considered an eye-sore. The B-listed building does not blend into the skyline, due to its bright pink 'People Make Glasgow' sign.

Photo: Peter Halliday and Alan Stewart.

Photo Sales

3. Belfast City Hospital

This distinctive orange tower block is the third tallest building in Northern Ireland - and is also thought to be one of the ugliest in the UK. According to rumours, Prince Charles criticised the architecture of the Belfast hospital during a visit.

Photo: Stephen Davison

Photo Sales

4. The Scottish Parliament building

Another spot on the map of 'ugly buildings' is the Scottish Parliament Building in Holyrood, Edinburgh. After it opened in 2004, it received a mixed reception, with some criticising it for being "out of place in the Scottish landscape". While the Scottish Parliament building won many legitimate architecture awards, it also won a Private Eye prize for "worst new building of the year" in 2004.

Photo: godrick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3