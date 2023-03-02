Edinburgh’s Scottish Parliament has been described as a “crime against architecture”.
Matt Dahan from ParrotPrint.com said: “Architects have understood since the dawn of construction that a building should be functional and beautiful. However, this concept has been lost in these designs; I would go as far as to say these are crimes against architecture. If I were in the area, I would not even want to look up at them.” He added: “Some are a reflection of this bad taste in a modern form - like the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.”
So, take a look at the 10 ugliest buildings in the UK.
1. Centre City Tower
This commercial tower block in Birmingham city centre has been named as the ugliest building in the UK by photography experts ParrotPrint. Since it was erected in 1975, the building has housed office spaces, a nightclub and a theatre.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Old City of Glasgow College Building
The former City of Glasgow College building on Glasgow's North Hanover Street is considered an eye-sore. The B-listed building does not blend into the skyline, due to its bright pink 'People Make Glasgow' sign.
Photo: Peter Halliday and Alan Stewart.
3. Belfast City Hospital
This distinctive orange tower block is the third tallest building in Northern Ireland - and is also thought to be one of the ugliest in the UK. According to rumours, Prince Charles criticised the architecture of the Belfast hospital during a visit.
Photo: Stephen Davison
4. The Scottish Parliament building
Another spot on the map of 'ugly buildings' is the Scottish Parliament Building in Holyrood, Edinburgh. After it opened in 2004, it received a mixed reception, with some criticising it for being "out of place in the Scottish landscape". While the Scottish Parliament building won many legitimate architecture awards, it also won a Private Eye prize for "worst new building of the year" in 2004.
Photo: godrick