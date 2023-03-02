An Edinburgh structure has been featured on a map of the 10 ugliest buildings in the UK. The new Scottish Parliament building , which opened in 2004 and cost over £400 million , was criticised by photography experts at ParrotPrint.com , who made the map.

Matt Dahan from ParrotPrint.com said: “Architects have understood since the dawn of construction that a building should be functional and beautiful. However, this concept has been lost in these designs; I would go as far as to say these are crimes against architecture. If I were in the area, I would not even want to look up at them.” He added: “Some are a reflection of this bad taste in a modern form - like the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.”