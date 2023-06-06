News you can trust since 1873
UCI cycling bolsters Scotland's international reputation - Angus Robertson

Scotland has an excellent international reputation in running major events. From the Commonwealth Games, to the Ryder and Solheim Cups, the COP26 and many other events, their success was delivered with support from Scottish agencies including Event Scotland – Visit Scotland, Police Scotland and Transport Scotland.
By Angus Robertson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
All eyes are currently on the forthcoming UCI World Cycling Championships which will take place in Scotland in August this yearAll eyes are currently on the forthcoming UCI World Cycling Championships which will take place in Scotland in August this year
The Scottish model is one that other countries have learnt from and want to share best practice with.

All eyes are currently on the forthcoming UCI World Cycling Championships which will take place in Scotland from 3rd to the 13th August this year. Not only will 13 individual world championship disciplines take place at the same championships in the same country, it will be the biggest ever cycling event. More than 190 world champions will be crowned and 2,600 athletes will be in Scotland to compete with a further 8,000 cyclists taking part in a mass participation event. The interest in the competition is growing at home and internationally.

That is why I was recently in Brussels to promote Scotland as a great venue for major events in general and the forthcoming UCI World Championships in particular. A round-table meeting was held at Scotland House, involving the European Commission, French and German permanent representations to the EU, Event Flanders, Event Scotland – Visit Scotland and Trudy Lindblade the Chief Executive of the 2023 UCI World Championships in Scotland.

Scotland House, the Brussels-based office of the Scottish Government, then hosted a fantastic reception to promote the cycling world championships to an audience from the international community. Proof, if ever it was needed, that Scotland’s international network does a fantastic job promoting the country around the world.