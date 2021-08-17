Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Distraught Moira Nimmo, from Uphall Station in West Lothian, feared the worst when cocker spaniel pup Bella she slipped her lead and was struck by a motor.

But thanks to the experts at Veterinary Specialists Scotland (VSS), in Livingston, where clinical director Dr Sam Woods performed the emergency surgery, Bella alive and thriving despite losing her rear left leg.

Bella lost her rear left leg.

Moria said: “Sam saved her life, I’m 100 per cent sure about that because Bella’s injuries were so severe.

“In fact, the whole team at VSS were incredible with the way they cared for and treated Bella, and looked after and supported me, too.

“I was in shock and could barely speak for 48 hours after the accident as I was so traumatised by it.

“Now, I want to express my gratitude and make sure VSS receive proper recognition for what they’ve done for Bella, for me and for my family.”

Poor pooch: Bella recovering from surgery.

Bella had suffered multiple injuries in the accident. She was bleeding internally, showing signs of shock and she had a horrendous wound on her back leg. After initial treatment at Riverside Veterinary Practice, she was referred to Linnaeus-owned animal hospital VSS.

She was initially given a blood transfusion by VSS, via Pet Blood Bank UK, a nationwide charity providing a canine blood service to vets, and then underwent a full body CT scan to discover the full extent of her injuries.

Dr Woods, a specialist in small animal surgery, revealed: “The CT scan showed a catalogue of injuries including a ruptured spleen, which was in three pieces, and huge blood loss.

Who could refuse Bella a treat?

“Bella also had a rib fracture, spinal fracture, multiple hind limb fractures and she had lost a couple of the bones from her back foot.

“Firstly, we carried out immediate surgery to take out Bella’s spleen and two days later, when her condition had stabilised, we operated again to remove her badly injured hind leg.

“The surgeries were a complete success and five days after the accident Bella was allowed home.”

Let sleeping dogs lie...Bella's now allowed on the sofa.

Moira added: “I was so afraid when I went to collect her.

“As soon as she saw me she was wagging her tail and full of life, so she’s definitely my little miracle dog.

“Even with one leg missing she runs around and plays like she still has all four limbs. She’s a very special dog with a very special attitude and it is uplifting to see how she’s coping so well.

“I still don’t know how it all happened and I’m still traumatised by the incident. One moment we were preparing to cross the road and the next I was pulling her out from under a car.

“Bella was very unresponsive and one of her legs was very badly injured but she was still breathing, so I lifted her up and ran all the way home.

“My daughter Caitlin was there and she drove me to Riverside, our local vets and we were there within six minutes of it happening.

Even losing a limb won't keep Bella from living life to the fullest.

“The vets there were brilliant, too, and gave her immediate emergency treatment before referring her for specialist care at VSS and between them they did an unbelievable job.”

