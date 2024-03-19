What’s on: An evening with Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton – tickets on sale for Edinburgh show with boxing legend
Ricky is coming to Edinburgh for a fund raiser for The Royal Amatuer Boxing Club. He will talk about his life in the ring and also his struggles outside – and he’ll be stopping off at Portobello Town Hall on Friday, April 5.
Ricky, fresh from the Dancing on Ice stage, is a multiple world champion at light-welterweight, and one-time world champion at welterweight.
His career has spanned 15 years from 1997 to 2012. In 2000, Hatton won the British light-welterweight title, followed by the WBU title the following year, making a record fifteen successful defences of the latter from 2001 to 2004.
Hatton defeated Kostya Tszyu in 2005 to win the IBF title, before defeating Carlos Maussa in 2006 to win the WBA title and therefore became a unified light-welterweight world champion.
Hatton made his welterweight debut in 2006, defeating Luis Collazo to win the WBA welterweight title, before successfully defending his light-welterweight titles against Juan Urango and Jose Luis Castillo.
And there’s no wonder they call him ‘The Hitman’ – in total, Ricky Hatton achieved 43 successive victories prior to defeat by Floyd Mayweather Jr for the WBC welterweight title in 2007 and after a brief hiatus, ended his career in 2012 with a record of 45 wins and 3 losses, 32 of those victories were by knockout
The event, hosted by TV Boxing MC Paul Booth, the event is sure to be a hit with fans of the sport, and looks set to be a lively and popular event.
You could meet the man himself by booking the VIP experience – get a professional photo and meet and greet with Ricky. The £71.75 ticket includes premium seating and a drink on entry.
Standard tickets – table seating – are £49.75 and seats in the balcony are just £27.75
It has been organised by 2AB Events, a Lothian and Borders Events Business which is looking to do fundraisers for all clubs in the area.
The company hosts events with world class sporting professionals and also evenings with any type of supporters, club to help raise money for their club.
Check their social media for what’s coming up.
Huge fanbase
Hatton is one of the best-loved characters in boxing – and one of the most popular British boxes ever, with a huge and vocal fan base that has followed his career on both sides of the Atlantic.
Ricky grew up in a pub in Hyde, Grater Manchester – no stranger to sporting life both his dad and grandad played football for Rochdale. And although he had a trial for the youth team, it was boxing that was his passion.
He says he got his nickname the first time he put on a pair of gloves and hit a bag – legend has it that his coach said ‘"Look at him, look how evil he is. He's a little Hitman."
An Evening with Ricky Hatton, is at Portobello Town Hall, on Friday April 5, from 6.15pm to midnight. Find out more and book here