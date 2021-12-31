The 2022 calendar will be sold to raise cash for charity, and shows young people involved in agriculture aged between 20 and 26 years old holding carefully positioned feed bags, buckets, saddles, steering columns and shotguns to protect their modesty.

It was dreamed up by Lothian and Peeblesshire District of Young Farmers Clubs', and photographed by Murray Thomson from Lockstock Photography.

It has been sold as far afield as Australia, America, Canada, and Finland, and costs £12.

The young farmers stripped off for a tongue-in-cheek nude calendar featuring tractors, shotguns and in this case, a horse.

TikTok helped draw interest from around the world as one of the club's members has a massive following on the video sharing platform.

Kirsty Barr, 22, Lothian, and Peeblesshire District secretary, said: "I'm on the front cover, I posed with shotguns.

"It ended up being really fun because we were doing it with people we kind of knew.

"We did the first pictures in June and the last in October.

Naked feeding could now become the norm on this Lothian farm.

"This is the first time the district has done it, we've seen other districts do them and they have been pretty successful.

"We've sold around 250 so far.”

She added: “At the start of the year we thought it would be quite fun.

"We are not really that exposed and the pictures are amazing.

A trade magazine comes in handy for those awkward nude moments in the byre.

"It's been bought mostly by people in America, California and the chairman has TikTok so it could be seen online all over the world.

"We hoped for the best and went for it."

This young farmer redefined combine harvesting.