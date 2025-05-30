A staggering 52 Scottish beaches were recognised in this year’s Scotland’s Beach Awards, including 10 near Edinburgh.

The annual awards are overseen by charity Keep Scotland Beautiful for over 30 years and aims to ‘helps visitors and locals chose where they want to visit’ and set a ‘benchmark for quality’.

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

“I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.”

Vicki Miller, chief executive of VisitScotland, added: “Scotland has thousands of miles of coastline, providing a huge choice of beaches to enjoy stunning scenery and unique experiences. Whether visitors are looking for tranquil islands and rural escapes or the bustling cities and towns boasting serene shores, there is something for everyone.

Here are 10 beaches near Edinburgh named in Scotland’s Beach Awards 2025, with review notes from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Yellowcraig Beach Yellowcraig is a natural cove beach with spectacular views to the lighthouse on Fidra Island, the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson's famous tale Treasure Island. It's a popular family beach, with a barbecue site and a network of footpaths through the sheltered woodlands and extensive grassland. A hard surface track allows wheelchair users to access the top of the dunes on a hard standing area of decking

Belhaven Bay Belhaven Bay is an extensive beach within the John Muir Country Park, adjacent to Dunbar. The beach is ideal for walking, having picnics and sunbathing and affords splendid views out to open sea with the open water being extremely popular for surfing

Aberdour Silver Sands Aberdour Silver Sands is one of the most popular and attractive resorts on the Fife coast. The beach offers the freshness and variety of the seaside as well as the peace and tranquillity of the countryside. The shore looks out to the Islands of Inchmickery and Inchcolm, where there is a famous Abbey. The Fife coastal path passes by this beach and the section from here is well worth walking