Six streets in Edinburgh saw more than £100,000 generated through Parking Charge Notice (PCN) fines during 2024. George Street saw the most PCNs issued, with 10,157 issued in 2024 - more than three times the Edinburgh street placed second on the list.
During financial year 2023/24, £8,145,780.29 was generated through the issuing of PCNs - more than £3 million more than the previous year, after parking ticket charges increased from £60 to £100 in June 2023.
Here are the 10 worst streets in Edinburgh for parking fines in 2024 according to the latest data.
