The 10 worst Edinburgh streets for parking fines - including George Street and St Andrew Square

Published 1st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Parking in Edinburgh can be a nightmare and nothing makes it worse than finding a parking ticket on your windscreen.

Six streets in Edinburgh saw more than £100,000 generated through Parking Charge Notice (PCN) fines during 2024. George Street saw the most PCNs issued, with 10,157 issued in 2024 - more than three times the Edinburgh street placed second on the list.

During financial year 2023/24, £8,145,780.29 was generated through the issuing of PCNs - more than £3 million more than the previous year, after parking ticket charges increased from £60 to £100 in June 2023.

Here are the 10 worst streets in Edinburgh for parking fines in 2024 according to the latest data.

10,157 tickets issued, averaging around 28 per day. A total of £457,811.

1. George Street - 12 Complaints

10,157 tickets issued, averaging around 28 per day. A total of £457,811. | Google Maps

3238 tickets issued, averaging around 9 per day. A total of £133,462.31 generated.

2. Chambers Street

3238 tickets issued, averaging around 9 per day. A total of £133,462.31 generated. Photo: Google

3097 tickets issued, averaging around 8 per day. A total of £138,973.48 generated.

3. St An

3097 tickets issued, averaging around 8 per day. A total of £138,973.48 generated. Photo: tram

2479 tickets issued, averaging around 7 per day. A total of £108,544.11 generated.

4. Chalmers Street

2479 tickets issued, averaging around 7 per day. A total of £108,544.11 generated. | Google Maps

