Six streets in Edinburgh saw more than £100,000 generated through Parking Charge Notice (PCN) fines during 2024. George Street saw the most PCNs issued, with 10,157 issued in 2024 - more than three times the Edinburgh street placed second on the list.

During financial year 2023/24, £8,145,780.29 was generated through the issuing of PCNs - more than £3 million more than the previous year, after parking ticket charges increased from £60 to £100 in June 2023.

Here are the 10 worst streets in Edinburgh for parking fines in 2024 according to the latest data.

1 . George Street 10,157 tickets issued, averaging around 28 per day. A total of £457,811.

2 . Chambers Street 3238 tickets issued, averaging around 9 per day. A total of £133,462.31 generated.

3 . St An 3097 tickets issued, averaging around 8 per day. A total of £138,973.48 generated.

4 . Chalmers Street 2479 tickets issued, averaging around 7 per day. A total of £108,544.11 generated.