10 new Edinburgh cafes, bars and restaurants worth checking out

From sun-soaked terraces with sweeping skyline views to artful interiors, the city's new venues are a great addition to the hospitality scene.
Here are 10 new bars, cafes and restaurants that opened in Edinburgh this year.
1. Seamus's Pub
Described as ‘an old man’s pub for all ages and sexes,’ Seamus’s Pub near the Meadows replaced the former International Bar back in May. It’s open seven days a week with live music Friday to Sundays from 5pm. The bar offers a range of stouts including their very own Seamus’s Stout which they say is a ‘smooth and creamy dry stout, delivering layers of roasted coffee and cocoa’. The drinks menu also includes cocktails including mojitos, French martinis, spritz cocktails and margaritas
2. Cafe Calton
Located on Calton Hill within the grounds of Collective art centre, the stunning café/restaurant replaces the venue formerly occupied by the Lookout by Gardener's Cottage. A new outside terrace with 40 covers also provides one of the most scenic places in the capital to grab a coffee or enjoy an al fresco lunch. Offering scenic views and a well-rounded menu, it’s a great place to visit
3. Leith Social Club
Leith Social Club on Great Junction Street opened in early August, replacing the Tam O’ Shanter which closed for refurbishment in May. The new bar is open seven days a week, and has been redesigned to create a ‘cultural time capsule’ paying homage to yesteryear. Taking inspiration from the ‘Cool Britannia’ era, the jukebox features a top 20 picked by the Happy Mondays' Bez, who helped launch the bar at the start of the month. It also hosts ‘proper’ pub quizzes and darts and pool competitions, live acoustic sessions and acid house nights
4. Barry Fish
Opened by renowned chef Barry Bryson in February, Barry Fish has become one of the city’s most popular dining venues for fish and seafood. Located at the Shore, Barry Fish is open for dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 5.30pm. The Big Snacks menu is served during the day Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 2.30pm, and evenings Tuesday to Saturday, 4.30pm to 8.30pm
