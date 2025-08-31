10 new Edinburgh cafes, bars and restaurants worth checking out

3 . Leith Social Club

Leith Social Club on Great Junction Street opened in early August, replacing the Tam O’ Shanter which closed for refurbishment in May. The new bar is open seven days a week, and has been redesigned to create a ‘cultural time capsule’ paying homage to yesteryear. Taking inspiration from the ‘Cool Britannia’ era, the jukebox features a top 20 picked by the Happy Mondays' Bez, who helped launch the bar at the start of the month. It also hosts ‘proper’ pub quizzes and darts and pool competitions, live acoustic sessions and acid house nights | Leith Social Club