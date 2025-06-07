10 photos of Edinburgh's finest art deco buildings you can find in the capital

When art deco began to emerge, it was viewed as fresh and cutting-edge, providing an elegance without the over-adornment of the Victorian and Edwardian eras.
In the 1930s Edinburgh’s architects brought the style to the Capital, and while some no longer remain, including Portobello’s open-air pool and the Embassy Cinema at Boswall Parkway - many still stand.
We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 10 of the best art deco building you can see in Auld Reekie today.
1. The White House
Built in 1936, The White House on Niddrie Mains Road is conspicuous in a district of Edinburgh where art deco stylings have traditionally been thin on the ground. Having served as a pub, the building recently found itself in a derelict state in 2008 and faced the threat of demolition. It was thankfully saved by Historic Scotland in 2010 and transformed into a community hub as part of a restoration £2 million restoration project. | TSPL Photo: TSPL
2. Capital Building
Stood on the south west corner of St Andrew Square where it meets George Street is the Capital Building. Completed in 1939 the six-storey masterpiece also ranks as one of the city’s last attempts at art deco before the outbreak of the Second World War. It is said that the Capital Building attracted a lot of criticism when it was first built as it was deemed as being unsympathetic to the existing architectural fabric of Edinburgh’s Georgian New Town | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
3. Southside Garage
The former Southside Garage at Causewayside was designed by the acclaimed Sir Basil Spence in 1933 influenced by architectural pioneer R. M. Schindler’s Lovell Beach House in Los Angeles. The building still bears its red ‘garage’ signage in a distinct art deco font and is protected by Historic Environment Scotland with a Category B listing. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
4. Maybury Casino
Designed by architects Patterson and Broom in 1935, the Maybury Casino originally opened as a roadhouse at a cost of £25,000. Following its closure in 1987, it underwent an extensive renovation, reopening as a conference centre. In 1997 it was bought over by Stakis Casinos. The entrance tower of the casino was designed to resemble the radiator grille of a classic American car Photo: Darrin Antrobus
