11 quirky and interesting hidden gems in Edinburgh which are off the beaten track

4 . Springvalley Gardens Wild West buildings.

Definitely one of the city's quirkier back streets, the Wild West themed fascias were put together at Springvalley Gardens in Morningside by a furniture company who operated in the area. Although it has since fallen into disrepair, it has become an informal tourist attraction. The site features façades of a jail, general store, ticket office, blacksmiths and cantina. There was originally also believed to have been a railway station. The structures that the façades cover are used as art studios, galleries and apartments. | Google Maps