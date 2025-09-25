11 quirky and interesting hidden gems in Edinburgh which are off the beaten track

We all know about the city’s tourist hot spots of Edinburgh Castle, Holyrood Palace and The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith, but did you know about the Wild West street in Morningside or the remains of a Roman Fort in Cramond?
There are also two ‘secret gardens’ in Edinburgh in our photo gallery below you need to check out, as well as a hand-carved underground complex of chambers and passages beneath the streets of Gilmerton, and World War One trenches in Dreghorn.
See our photo gallery for these hidden gems and more dotted around Scotland’s Capital city.
1. Mansfield Traquair Church
Known as ‘Edinburgh’s Sistine Chapel’, the interior of this church at the bottom of Broughton Street at 15 Mansfield Place was decorated by arts and crafts artist Phoebe Traquair following a commission by the Catholic Apostolic Church whose members believed in the Second Coming of Christ.
Nothing outside this Romanesque church designed by Robert Rowand Anderson prepares you for interior, glittering with murals by Phoebe Traquair.
The building is currently used as an events venue. | Robin Ward
2. Dr Neil's Garden
Dr Neil’s Garden is a hidden gem beauty spot that even many locals don’t know exists. Situated next to the 12th Century Duddingston Kirk, where the lower slopes of Arthur’s Seat meet Duddingston Loch, Dr Neil’s Garden is an oasis of calm, which usually opens to the public around March to October each year. Described by Lonely Planet as Edinburgh’s “quintessential secret garden”, Dr Neil’s Garden began its life in 1963 as husband-and-wife GPs, Nancy and Andrew Neil, started cultivating a once “scrappy piece of wilderness” into a tranquil setting. | Submitted Photo: Third Party
3. Gilmerton Cove
Gilmerton Cove is a mysterious, hand-carved underground complex of chambers and passages beneath the streets of Gilmerton, accessed from 16 Drum Street. Its true purpose remains unknown, with theories suggesting it was a blacksmith's home and workshop, a secret drinking den, a place for smugglers, or even linked to Covenanters. The site, restored and opened in 2003, is now a tourist attraction offering guided tours that explore its intriguing history and sandstone architecture. | Submitted Photo: Fiona Brims
4. Springvalley Gardens Wild West buildings.
Definitely one of the city's quirkier back streets, the Wild West themed fascias were put together at Springvalley Gardens in Morningside by a furniture company who operated in the area. Although it has since fallen into disrepair, it has become an informal tourist attraction. The site features façades of a jail, general store, ticket office, blacksmiths and cantina. There was originally also believed to have been a railway station. The structures that the façades cover are used as art studios, galleries and apartments. | Google Maps